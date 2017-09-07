Poet to tell the stories of burials in Spruce Hill

Marjorie VanGorp researched the lives of six men buried in the Spruce Hill Church cemetery, all of whom were instrumental in organizing the church. Descended from church founders, she has written an anthology based on the church and its cemetery.

In "Voices From the Hillside," VanGorp will read her prose poetry, accompanied by music by Patty Kakac. The event will be followed by a dessert reception with the performers.

This is a free presentation but donations will be accepted. Visitors are encouraged to bring a treat to share, and the art center will provide coffee, lemonade, and cold water. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The art center is supported in part by grants from the Evansville Historical Foundation, Lake Region Arts Council, corporate sponsors, members and donations.