Three local concert series come to an end

From Manitoba, Tracy K and her band are bringing an energetic blues show to Alexandria on Friday, Aug. 25, for the "Music in the Gardens" series at Legacy of the Lakes Museum and Gardens.

Tracy K has won awards for both her vocal and harmonica skills. She's a two-time regional winner in the Memphis-based International Blues Festival, and won honorable mention in the International Songwriting Competition.

This show is the last of the 2017 "Music in the Gardens" concert series which has attracted more than 1,000 music lovers this year.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $8. Lawn chairs are advised, and adult beverages and popcorn will be available for purchase. Concert-goers must be at least age 21.

Festival of the Lakes finale

The annual Alexandria Festival of the Lakes chamber music concert will conclude its 25th anniversary season with a three-hour finale, hors d'oeuvres and gourmet chocolates at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

A dozen musicians will tackle works by Darius Milhaud, Joseph Haydn, Leonard Bernstein, Manuel de Falla, Francis Poulenc, Mikhail Glinka and Josef Rheinberger.

Many of the artists are members of the Minnesota Orchestra or other well-known symphonies and orchestras. Performers include Wendy Williams, flute; John Snow, oboe; Jennifer Gerth, clarinet; J. Christopher Marshall, bassoon; Matthew Wilson, horn; Peter McGuire, violin; Brenda Mickens, violin; Tamás Strasser, viola; Katja Linfield, cello; Christopher Brown, bass; Timothy Lovelace, piano; and Sonja Thompson on piano.

Courthouse lawn

Alexandria band Pure Country will close out the summer concert series on the Douglas County Courthouse lawn at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

With Gary Gylsen as lead vocal, Henry (Hank) Higgs on lead guitar and Dan Winter on drums and sound, the group's promotional material says it covers songs from an era when country music had a lot of heart and soul, the 1940s to the 1970s.

The concert is the last in a series of 15 weekly performances. Organized by The Red Willow Arts Coalition, the free concerts are sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home and Elden's Fresh Foods as well as nightly sponsors. Thursday's music is sponsored by West Central Sanitation.

This is the seventh season for "Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn." Red Willow encourages concert-goers to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Proceeds from popcorn sales will support a new playground for Miltona Science Magnet School.