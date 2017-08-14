Alexandria's Enterprise plays courthouse concert

Faber, also a vocalist, was the original bass player for central Minnesota's country band, Hank & The Embers. Klimek, the other vocalist, composes the group's backing tracks. They delve into a wide range of music, including Steely Dan, Chicago, Gene Watson, Waylon Jennings, The Beatles and Jimmy Buffett.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and is the 13th in a series of weekly performances scheduled throughout the summer. Organized by The Red Willow Arts Coalition, the free concerts are sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home and Elden's Fresh Foods as well as nightly sponsors. Thursday's music is sponsored by The Guitar Shoppe.

This is the seventh season for "Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn." Red Willow encourages concert-goers to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Proceeds from popcorn sales will support a new playground for Miltona Science Magnet School.