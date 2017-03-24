Artists, crafters sought for Art of the Lakes tour

Since 1977, this event has drawn thousands of visitors. It showcases the work of nearly 100 participating artists and crafters and features local food vendors and children's art activities. Admission and parking are free.

Artists or crafters with original, handmade work are encouraged to apply. Art of the Lakes is accepting applications through May 1.

To receive an application, email aotl@arvig.net, call (218) 864-8606 or download one from the website www.artofthelakes.org.