Artists, crafters sought for Art of the Lakes tour
Art of the Lakes is once again holding its annual Art and Craft Affair in Battle Lake on Aug. 12 and is seeking artists and crafters.
Since 1977, this event has drawn thousands of visitors. It showcases the work of nearly 100 participating artists and crafters and features local food vendors and children's art activities. Admission and parking are free.
Artists or crafters with original, handmade work are encouraged to apply. Art of the Lakes is accepting applications through May 1.
To receive an application, email aotl@arvig.net, call (218) 864-8606 or download one from the website www.artofthelakes.org.