Boy Scouts to conduct 29th annual Scouting for Food drive

Some of the Scouts distributed door hangers in Alexandria south of Third Avenue between Lake Winona and South McKay and will return to the same area and collect the donated food on March 25.

If you did not get a door hanger at your home but would like to donate to the Scouting for Food drive, put out food in a plastic grocery bag where Scouts can see it from the street before 9 a.m. on March 25. You can also call (320) 634-6401 on March 25 to provide your address or drop food items off at Gate City Bank in Alexandria until March 31. All donations go to the Outreach Food Shelf.

The Carlos Cub Scouts will host their drive in April, and some sections of Alexandria will be done by the Lakes Area Jaycees on March 25.

The 29th annual Scouting for Food Drive is Scouting's community stewardship project aimed at addressing the problem of hunger in the community. In 2016, the Northern Lights Council collected more than 80,000 pounds of food across its territory.

For more information on the Scouting for Food drive, contact Patrick O'Brien at patrick.obrien@scouting.org.

The Northern Lights Council serves the entire state of North Dakota, 18 counties in Northwest Minnesota and two counties each in South Dakota and Montana. This includes Douglas and Pope counties. The Northern Lights Council is a United Way Agency.