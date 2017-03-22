Cancer benefit is set for Randy Beman

Beman moved to the Alexandria area in 1980 and currently resides in Hoffman with his wife, Fay. Beman is an avid outdoor sportsman and previously played on various sport leagues. He currently is the president of West Central Hunters for Habitat in Kensington and is employed at Dunham Sports in Viking Plaza.

Last September, Beman was diagnosed with pharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma, cancer of the oropharynx, back of the tongue, soft palate, throat and tonsils.

In January, he underwent an extensive surgery to remove a lesion on his oropharynx and to remove lymph nodes on both sides of his neck. He is currently at home and will start radiation this spring and will have many future doctor appointments as he continues to heal.

Tickets are $20 per person and include the meal and chance to win a door prize. Tickets can be purchased at Dunham Sports or Fat Daddy's Bar and Grill. Game tickets will be available to purchase at the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Sarah Winter at (218) 756-2290 or Amy Botzet at (218) 640-5973.

Cash donations will be accepted at Gate City Bank in Alexandria.