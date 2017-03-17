Bake sale to benefit animals in need
Ellie's Legacy Pet Rescue will host its second annual bake sale fundraiser on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Douglas County Library meeting room in Alexandria.
The sale will include baked goods, as well as non-food items such as gift cards, gift baskets and lightly used goods. Donations and volunteers are welcome.
All proceeds will go to Ellie's Legacy Pet Rescue to assist with vet bills and other animal expenses, such as food, litter, toys and beds.
For more information on Ellie's Legacy Pet Rescue, find it on Facebook or visit ellieslegacy.org.