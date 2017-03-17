Style show raises funds for women furthering their education

The event begins at 10 a.m. with exhibitors and silent auction items. Lunch starts at noon, with the style show beginning shortly after.

More than a dozen local businesses in the fashion industry will donate their merchandise for models to highlight this season's latest spring styles for casual and business attire and to showcase this year's theme, "Style in Wonderland."

The money raised by individuals and businesses donating services and items for the silent auction will be made available in scholarships for local women furthering their education.

For more information, contact Michelle Huemoeller at michelle.huemoeller@douglasscientific.com or (320) 762-6888.

For more information about Lakes Area Professional Women, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lakesareaprofessionalwomen.