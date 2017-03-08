It has been several years since the festival committee last issued a call for nominations, according to committee chair Greg DeGier. "Our committee members try to stay aware and take note of possible grand marshals, but we know there are deserving people whose stories might not reach us," DeGier said. "That's why we like to periodically remind the community that we are open to hearing suggestions of people who could be honored over the next several years."

To submit a suggestion, contact the Vikingland Band Festival by emailing VikinglandBandFestivalGreg DeGier, Committee Chair, PO Box 1151, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Include a brief description of the impact the nominee has had in the areas of music, youth

and/or community. Nominees will remain in consideration for the next several years.

Always held the last Sunday of June, the 2017 Vikingland Band Festival will take place on

Sunday, June 25. For more information, visit www.VikinglandBandFestival.com.