Families coping with congenital heart defects get support

Eleven families attended the event at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria, including families of "warriors" — children who are still battling heart defects. They are Kyler Smith, Ashtyn Fielder, Gus Lang, Riese Kluver, Easton Schultz, Brooklyn Getz, Norah Grittner, Wyatt Seidl, Natalia Remley and Brady Meyer.

Also, an "angel" family attended in honor of Noah Stich, who passed away in 2012.

Families came from as far away as Little Falls and the Twin Cities.

Lasting Imprint is a non-profit corporation established by individuals committed to fighting congenital heart defects. It organizes two major events every year, including one in February during CHD Awareness Week, which has been recognized by the state of Minnesota.

It also puts on a Congenital Heart Defects Walk every fall. Locally, this year's walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Alexandria City Park. About 500 people are expected to attend.

Organizers hope to raise $20,000. The money will be used for research and early detection of heart disease.

In the past two years, Lasting Imprint has donated $10,000 to the Children's Heart Foundation.

Jason Schultz of Osakis, a Lasting Imprint board member, said that congenital heart disease affects more than 15 families in Douglas County. He provided the following insights:

• More than 50 percent of all children born with a congenital heart defect will require at least one invasive surgery in their lifetime.

• The 35W bridge in the Twin Cities was lit in red and blue for CHD week.

• Half of CHD patients will have some neurological or developmental delays.

• Congenital heart defects are the leading cause of all infant deaths in the U.S.

• Warning signs of congenital heart defect in infants and children may include a heart murmur or abnormal heart sound, cyanosis (a bluish tint to the skin, fingernails and/or lips), fast breathing, poor feeding, poor weight gain, an inability to exercise and excessive sweating.

• There are more than 40 different types of congenital heart defects. Little is known about the cause of most of them. There is no known prevention or cure for any of them.

• Each year, approximately 40,000 babies are born in the U.S. with a congenital heart defect. Thousands of them will not reach their first birthday and thousands more die before they reach adulthood.

• Every day in Minnesota, one or two babies are born with a congenital heart defect.