Education presentation to cover topics of Islam, Muslims

The event will be presented by the Islamic Resource Group and Rashed Ferdous, vice president and a certified speaker of IRG. It is sponsored by Minnesota Management and Budget and the Inclusion Network.

This session is being offered to create better community understanding of what Islam teaches and what Muslims practice. The presentation will introduce basic terminology, demographics and differences between religion and culture.

Attendees will learn about the beliefs and practices of Muslims, as well as religious celebrations. There will also be a time for questions from the audience.