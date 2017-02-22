Kensington Area Heritage Society hosts open house

For the last several years, this event has been called History with Eleanor Day in honor of Kensington's "town historian," Eleanor Gunderson. Her family donated much of her local memorabilia and history notes/newspaper clippings to KAHS. Some of her materials will be brought from the museum and displayed at the open house.

There will be a special presentation chronicling the formation and growth of KAHS from a few people sitting in the back room of the Kensington Café to a museum/library housing local business and individual information, as well as the most extensive collection of materials related to the Kensington runestone in the world.

The open house will also include the announcement of preliminary plans for the April 29 research forum and a special exhibit at the museum to be unveiled in June.

Coffee and doughnuts will be served.

For more information, contact KAHS at (320) 965-2573 or kahs@runestone.net.