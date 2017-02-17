Broaden reading horizons at magazine discussion group

If you answered "yes" to either of these questions, the Douglas County Library Magazine Article Discussion Group might be for you. The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. in the library's small conference room in Alexandria.

Articles for each month are available to be read online and in the magazine area of the library on a specially designated shelf. At the Feb. 22 meeting, the articles will be about China from The Atlantic and The New Yorker magazines.

Since this group's creation, topics have ranged from finances to philosophy to science to politics. They have come from such magazines as National Geographic, Smithsonian, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, Barrons, Vanity Fair, and Scientific American.

If you are interested or have questions, contact Susan, the group facilitator, at ssanford@douglascounty.lib.mn.us or (320) 762-3014.