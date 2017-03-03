Search
    Alexandria Area Community Calendar

    Posted Today at 2:19 p.m.

    MARCH

    Saturday, March 4

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. KXRA Home and Garden Show at RCC, Alexandria.

    7:30 p.m. Alexandria Area Arts Association presents “Lend Me A Tenor” at AAAA Theatre; www.alexandriaareaarts.org.

    Sunday, March 5

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. KXRA Home and Garden Show at RCC, Alexandria.

    2 p.m. Alexandria Area Arts Association presents “Lend Me A Tenor” at AAAA Theatre; www.alexandriaareaarts.org.

    Thursday, March 9

    3:15 p.m. Senior College Kick Off at Alexandria Technical and Community College.

    Friday, March 10

    7 p.m. Lakes Area Radio Theatre live radio show, 2214 Geneva Rd NE, Alexandria; (320) 808-3841, www.lakesareatheatre.com.

    7:30 p.m. Central Lakes Concert Association presents Piano Conversations with Julian Gargiulo at Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center; (320) 491-6308, www.concertassociation.net.

    7:30 p.m. Alexandria Area Arts Association presents “Lend Me A Tenor” at AAAA Theatre; www.alexandriaareaarts.org.

     

