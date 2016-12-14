YMCA celebrates New Year with the community
The Alexandria Area YMCA invites the community to its annual New Year's Day Community Day from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Admittance to the YMCA is free, permitting members and guests provide one item per person or a monetary donation to benefit the Alexandria Outreach Food Shelf.
YMCA New Year's Day programming includes open gym and open swim and slide times all day, as well as group fitness classes at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. for people ages 14 or older.