Annual Jingle Bells Telethon is Dec. 10
The 68th Live Jingle Bells Telethon will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Lake Geneva Christian Center, 605 Birch Ave., Alexandria. It can also be watched live on Selective TV channel 21.4, Charter Cable channel 181, Gardonville digital TV channel 4 or online.
For more details on how to watch this year's show, go to www.jinglebellsalexandria.org.
On the night of the telethon, the phone number to call in donations is (320) 762-1216.
Those who are willing to help box food and/or make deliveries are invited to come to H. Boyd Nelson in Alexandria on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m. After boxing the food, the delivery routes will be assigned and vehicles will be loaded for delivery at approximately 10 a.m.
For more information, visit www.jinglebellsalexandria.org or call (320) 335-2488.