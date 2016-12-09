Annual Jingle Bells Telethon is Dec. 10

For more details on how to watch this year's show, go to www.jinglebellsalexandria.org.

On the night of the telethon, the phone number to call in donations is (320) 762-1216.

Those who are willing to help box food and/or make deliveries are invited to come to H. Boyd Nelson in Alexandria on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m. After boxing the food, the delivery routes will be assigned and vehicles will be loaded for delivery at approximately 10 a.m.

For more information, visit www.jinglebellsalexandria.org or call (320) 335-2488.