Help homeless animals at holiday bake sale

Those who wish to donate baked goods for the sale can bring them to the mall on Dec. 10 between 8 and 9 a.m. All types of baked items will be accepted. Specialty foods such as lefse, rosettes, krumkake and Christmas cookies are always in high demand.

For more information, call the shelter at (320) 759-2260. All proceeds will go directly to benefit the animals served by the humane society.