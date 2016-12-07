Help homeless animals at holiday bake sale
Looking for some scrumptious baked goods to serve at your holiday gatherings? The Lakes Area Humane Society will hold its annual Holiday Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec. 10, near the Brass Lantern at Viking Plaza in Alexandria, from 9 a.m. until all the goodies are gone.
Those who wish to donate baked goods for the sale can bring them to the mall on Dec. 10 between 8 and 9 a.m. All types of baked items will be accepted. Specialty foods such as lefse, rosettes, krumkake and Christmas cookies are always in high demand.
For more information, call the shelter at (320) 759-2260. All proceeds will go directly to benefit the animals served by the humane society.