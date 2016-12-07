Dairy Queen hosts fundraiser to benefit Carla Wheeler

Wheeler has been unable to work and has incurred many medical bills in diagnosing and treating her cancer.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Dairy Queen South will donate 50 percent of all sales to the Wheeler family. A donation box will be set up on-site for additional monetary or other donations.

A silent auction will also be held that day at Dairy Queen South. To donate an auction item, contact Craig at Dairy Queen at (320) 763-4556.

An account has been set up in Wheeler's name at BlackRidgeBank in Alexandria for those who wish to make additional donations.