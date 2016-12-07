Toys for Kids gives area children Christmas cheer

Toys for Kids is a community service project that is conducted annually during November and December. It distributes toys, games and cosmetics to area children in need.

Through the Toys for Kids Program, the Detachment is able to help more than 85 families and about 300 children. Over the last three years, it has helped more than 600 boys and girls. It works in partnership with Love INC to deliver the toys to families. Referrals to bless a family are sent to Love INC or the Detachment, after which the family is invited to come to Love INC's facility to pick up their toys.

To donate to Toys for Kids, bring a new, unwrapped gift for a child 15 years old or younger to one of the many drop points in the area. People can also make cash donations by sending a check to Toys for Kids, Runestone Detachment, Marine Corps League, 1102 Third Ave. E., Alexandria, MN 56308.

Marine volunteers will collect toys from drop points on a regular basis through Monday, Dec. 12, after which time the collection containers will be removed. Toys received after Dec. 12 will be picked up at your request and will be stored for use next year.

Toys and donations will be distributed on Friday, Dec. 16, at the office of Love INC, 44 Glenn Road NW, Alexandria. Some distribution may be made at local churches.

The Runestone Detachment 1409, Marine Corps League, is comprised of former and active area Marines and FMF Corpsmen.

For more information, call Grant Haugen at (320) 762-8925 or visit www.alexmarines.org.