New Testament students pack shoeboxes for children

This stack of shoeboxes was gathered by the students of New Testament Christian School in Alexandria. Each month, students have a chance to learn about local or national charities and work together to support the one chosen. The boxes will go to Operation Christmas Child, an outreach of Samaritan's Purse, where they will be shipped around the world to youth in need. Inside each box are toys, school supplies and health care items. Students also included a photo or personal note for the recipient. The students pictured are in grades 3-5 with their teacher, Mrs. Haugdahl.