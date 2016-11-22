Sign up to help ring the bells

• Walmart: Call Mike at (320) 815-9582.

• Viking Plaza: Call Dave at (320) 815-9741.

• Cub Foods: Call Al at (320) 815-9580.

• Elden's Fresh Foods: Call Roger at (320) 760-4262.

Just two hours of volunteering at a kettle raises an average of $60. That's enough for The Salvation Army to buy groceries for three days for a family of four or provide food and shelter for a person experiencing homelessness for two days.