    Sign up to help ring the bells

    Posted Today at 10:00 a.m.
    Roger Bakewell volunteers as bell ringer for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign during a past holiday season. This year's campaign has begun, and people are encouraged to volunteer. (Echo Press file photo)

    The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign bell ringing season is here and you can register for a bell ringing shift in Douglas County. The campaign goes through December. Those interested in volunteering should call to schedule their shift.

    • Walmart: Call Mike at (320) 815-9582.

    • Viking Plaza: Call Dave at (320) 815-9741.

    • Cub Foods: Call Al at (320) 815-9580.

    • Elden's Fresh Foods: Call Roger at (320) 760-4262.

    Just two hours of volunteering at a kettle raises an average of $60. That's enough for The Salvation Army to buy groceries for three days for a family of four or provide food and shelter for a person experiencing homelessness for two days.

