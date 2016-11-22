Sign up to help ring the bells
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign bell ringing season is here and you can register for a bell ringing shift in Douglas County. The campaign goes through December. Those interested in volunteering should call to schedule their shift.
• Walmart: Call Mike at (320) 815-9582.
• Viking Plaza: Call Dave at (320) 815-9741.
• Cub Foods: Call Al at (320) 815-9580.
• Elden's Fresh Foods: Call Roger at (320) 760-4262.
Just two hours of volunteering at a kettle raises an average of $60. That's enough for The Salvation Army to buy groceries for three days for a family of four or provide food and shelter for a person experiencing homelessness for two days.