Speaker to connect conventional, natural cancer therapies
"The power of one simple habit can transform your life." Using this mantra, Kim Dalzell, Ph.D., RD, will give a talk about nutritional therapies for cancer patients on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Dalzell has advanced degrees as a clinical/oncology dietitian and holistic nutrition. She provides the connection between conventional and natural nutritional therapies for cancer patients.
She is an international speaker and published author and seeks to deliver a message of inspiration and education.