Give to the Max day is Thursday, Nov. 17

As is tradition for Give to the Max Day, nonprofits and schools will be in friendly competition for at least $150,000 in prizes, such as day-long Leaderboards and hourly Golden Ticket drawings. Donors can begin scheduling gifts that will count toward the Give to the Max Day total and will be eligible for prizes.

In addition, GiveMN will spread the spirit across Minnesota with Road to Generosity, a statewide road trip on Give to the Max Day. The trip will kick off at midnight in Marshall, followed by stops in Minneapolis, Red Wing, Duluth, Moorhead and St. Cloud throughout the day.

Interested donors can visit GiveMN.org/donate to find a cause and learn more.