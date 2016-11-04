Alexandria opens drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child

During National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21, Alexandria residents can donate shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement and toys for Operation Christmas Child to deliver to children in need around the world.

Following are the dates and times for drop-off at Living Waters Church:

• Monday, Nov. 14 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 15 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 16 — 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 17 — 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 18 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 19 — 9 to 11 a.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 20 — Noon to 2 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 21 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

This year, area residents hope to contribute more than 15,600 shoebox gifts toward the 2016 global goal of reaching 12 million children.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call (612) 518-9398 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. By going online to give the suggested donation of $7 per shoebox gift, participants can follow their box to discover where in the world it will be delivered. They can also pack a shoebox gift online and even upload a photo and note of encouragement.

About Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God's love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 135 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.