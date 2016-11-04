Lake Carlos State Park offers snowshoe-lacing workshop

"For just $75 and a few hours of your time, you can make and take home your very own pair of traditional Ojibwe-style snowshoes," said Ryan Sansness, assistant park manager at Lake Carlos State Park. "The snowshoes will not only give you the ability to explore Minnesota's winter wilderness, but will give you the added satisfaction of knowing you made them yourself."

The $75 registration fee includes the snowshoe kit, materials and instruction, along with coffee, tea, water and snacks. Rubber bindings are available to purchase at the park for $5 per pair. Lunch will not be provided for the weekend workshop, so bring a sack lunch.

Class size is limited to 22 people per workshop with a minimum of eight. Advance registration is required so that the appropriate quantities and sizes of snowshoe kits may be ordered. Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 9, by 4 p.m. To register or for more information, call the park office at (320) 852-7200.

The workshop will take place at the park visitor center. A vehicle permit is required to enter the park and is available at the park office for $5/day or $25/annual.