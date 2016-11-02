Share your talent for Jingle Bells Telethon

Auditions will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lake Geneva Christian Center in Alexandria.

No reservation time is needed, and auditions are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. A CD player, microphones and piano are available. Accompanists are the talent's responsibility.

Any type of talent is welcome. Past talents have included singing, dancing, musical instruments, basketball handling, martial arts, belly dancing and more.

The 2016 Jingle Bells live telethon will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. at Lake Geneva Christian Center.

Proceeds of the telethon benefits those in need in Douglas County and surrounding communities.

For more information, call (320) 335-2488 or visit www.jinglebellsalexandria.org.