GriefShare meetings change location
Due to a scheduling conflict, the Compassion Center's upcoming GriefShare meetings have changed location to 821 Sixth Ave. E. in Alexandria. The first meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m. and will be held every Wednesday thereafter.
GriefShare is a seminar and support group for people grieving the death of a significant loved one. Meetings are facilitated by people who have suffered loss and who have attended previous GriefShare meetings.
For more information, call (320) 219-2063.