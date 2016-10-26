Otterness takes top honors in national field competition

This is the second consecutive year that Thunderstruck Retrievers took home the top honors; Benita Otterness and Otter won it in 2015, making it the first time in the history of the Golden Retriever Club of America that a husband and wife have both won it.

The Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty started in 1940 for golden retrievers from around the U.S and is a marking and handling competition.