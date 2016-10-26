Otterness takes top honors in national field competition
Todd Otterness of Thunderstruck Retrievers and his golden retriever, Forman, took top honors for Golden Retriever AKC field competition by winning the 2016 Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty Open in Corning, California, Oct. 3-5.
This is the second consecutive year that Thunderstruck Retrievers took home the top honors; Benita Otterness and Otter won it in 2015, making it the first time in the history of the Golden Retriever Club of America that a husband and wife have both won it.
The Golden Retriever Club of America National Specialty started in 1940 for golden retrievers from around the U.S and is a marking and handling competition.