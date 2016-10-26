Ecumen Bethany Community offers free memory screenings

Qualified health care professionals will administer the memory screenings and provide educational materials about memory concerns, brain health and caregiving. The face-to-face screenings consist of a series of questions and tasks and take 10 to 15 minutes to administer.

"We encourage families to talk about this opportunity and make an appointment," executive director Matthew Fischer said. "Many places offer blood pressure and other health-related screening. This is an opportunity to address a growing concern, memory impairment."

AFA suggests memory screenings for anyone concerned about memory loss or experiencing warning signs of dementia, whose family and friends have noticed changes in them, who believe they are at risk due to a family history of dementia, or who want to see how their memory is now and for future comparisons.

Screeners emphasize that results are not a diagnosis and encourage individuals who score poorly as well as those who still have concerns to pursue a full medical examination.

To make a screening appointment, call Randee at (320) 763-2192.