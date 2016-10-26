Anishinaabe-Ojibwe storyteller to present at EAC

"Fire in the Village," Dunn's new book, is a large gathering of more than 70 stories that represent a lifetime of master storytelling. These stories offer insights into the mythic origins of the natural and supernatural worlds around and within the reader.

Living on the Leech Lake Reservation near Cass Lake, Dunn is an Anishinaabe-Ojibwe grandmother and elder storyteller who has contributed to Native American folklore studies.

Dunn will have this book available to purchase and autograph at both venues.