Hope and healing after abortion
Tammy Martin had an abortion at age 23. Thirty years later, she thought she had gotten over the trauma she experienced, but she was wrong. She was hiding from the reality and dealing with feelings of guilt and bitterness. Eventually, she found forgiveness.
Martin will share her story of healing and hope on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Common Ground Coffee House, 516 Hawthorne St., Alexandria. All are welcome.
For more information, contact Beth Bohannon at (320) 762-9036 or visit www.hopeafterabortion.com.