Carlos to host youth Halloween party
The city of Carlos invites youth to attend a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Carlos Town Hall. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. This free event is co-sponsored by Carlos Lions and Liberty Livewires 4-H Club of Nelson.
Children will get to show off their costumes and have a chance to win the costume contest. They can also play numerous carnival games, enjoy treats, have their face painted and more.
A drawing for a bicycle, either boys or girls, will be held at 6 p.m. Winners must be present.