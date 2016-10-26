Search
    Carlos to host youth Halloween party

    Posted Today at 9:00 a.m.

    The city of Carlos invites youth to attend a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Carlos Town Hall. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. This free event is co-sponsored by Carlos Lions and Liberty Livewires 4-H Club of Nelson.

    Children will get to show off their costumes and have a chance to win the costume contest. They can also play numerous carnival games, enjoy treats, have their face painted and more.

    A drawing for a bicycle, either boys or girls, will be held at 6 p.m. Winners must be present.

