Haunted happenings

Treats and Tricks

Friday, Oct. 28, 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 5 to 8 p.m.

Art with a Purpose presents Treats and Tricks, which includes social hour, chicken or rib dinner and a magic show featuring Michael Graves and Carlos Danger. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple and are available online at www.eventbrite.com or at Elden's Fresh Foods. For more information, call (320) 759-1922.

A hypnotic Halloween

Friday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. Lakes Area Humane Society will host its hypnotic Halloween fundraiser at Forada Supper Club, 1380 County Road 4 SE, Alexandria.

Guests will enjoy social hour, snacks, a cash bar, silent auction. Dream Weaver Comedy Hypnotist Randy Buker will present a hypnosis show at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the humane society. For more information or to buy tickets, email lahs@gctel.net or call (320) 759-2260.

Throwback family movie

Saturday, Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Douglas County Library in Alexandria invites families to a throwback Halloween movie event with a showing of "Hocus Pocus," a 1993 classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, at the library. Popcorn is provided. For more information, contact Sarah Wethern at (320) 762-3013 or swethern@douglascounty.lib.mn.us.

Downtown trick or treating

Monday, Oct. 31, 3 to 5 p.m. Don you costume and head downtown. The Alexandria Downtown Merchants Association members will be giving out candy to trick or treaters.

Library Halloween fun

Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 5:30 p.m. The Douglas County Library in Alexandria will host a free Halloween event that includes a magic show with Brodini, Halloween stories in the reading area, Halloween picture frame craft and a free book for children. Costumes are optional. Parents must attend with children.

First Lutheran Trunk or Treat

Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m. First Lutheran Church will host its 13th annual Trunk or Treat in its parking lot at Ninth Avenue and Douglas Street in Alexandria. All children are welcome. The church will also collect nonperishable food items for the Douglas County Food Shelf.

Osakis Halloween party

Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7 p.m.The annual Osakis Halloween Party will be held at the Osakis High School cafeteria. The party is for children through sixth grade. They should dress in their Halloween costumes. The kids will enjoy games and a light supper of a hot dog, chips, cookie and punch. Adults and older kids can eat for a $1 donation.

If interested in volunteering, call Deb Murphy at (320) 293-4491.

The event is co-sponsored by the Osakis Women's Association and the Osakis School District, with financial support from the VFW, Osakis Lions and the VFW Auxiliary.

Armory party

Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Children through age 12 or sixth grade are invited to a free community event at the National Guard Armory, 310 Broadway, Alexandria. It will include prizes, treats and games. It is sponsored by the Eagles 3063 and Auxiliary, Elks and VFW.

Mall-O-Ween

Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Viking Plaza in Alexandria will offer warm, indoor trick or treating for kids.

Candy Buy Back

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Alexandria Smiles will offer its ninth annual Halloween candy buy back. Any child who brings in their unopened candy to the dental office will receive $1 per pound up to 5 pounds. Candy and other necessities will be sent to troops overseas through Operation Gratitude. Children will be entered into a drawing for a door prize.

For more information, call (320) 762-0217 or visit www.OperationGratitude.com.