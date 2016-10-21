Celebrate the harvest with Applefest

Since 2008, Carlos Creek Winery has celebrated the end of the apple harvest with a festival for the entire family.

Activities include live music with Irish band "Locklin Road," horse-drawn wagon rides, food trucks, catapult demonstrations, Luther Crest's Quilts and Crafts Marketplace, Patches the scarecrow, apples and treats from Country Blossom Farm and Art Bar 39 kids' painting classes.

Bill Seykora will demonstrate his pumpkin carving skills, and Gemini Rescue will have adoptable dogs to meet.

For more information, visit www.carloscreekwinery.com.