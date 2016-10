Area youth took part in Random Acts of Kindness Night at United Methodist Church on Oct. 12. The youth delivered cookies and cupcakes to the Alexandria Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in order to thank them for all that they do. Participating youth include (left to right) Lexi Dirkes, Emma Reilly, Eden Phillips, Robb Erlandson, Brian Denke, Ethan Scribner and Brynne Pass.