EAC to display photos from International Space Station
The Evansville Art Center will present a photo exhibit featuring images of the Earth from space taken by Karen Nyberg of Vining during her stay on the International Space Station. These photos show many angles of the planet, the swirling clouds, and the lights of the cities at night. The fan favorite is the photo centered over West Central Minnesota.
The collection is on loan from the Henning Landmark Center.
The gallery, located at 111 Main St, Evansville, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from now until Nov. 19. Special appointments can be accommodated for school groups or others who can't make it on the weekends.
The photos will also be on display for the three remaining music events: Third Thursday Open Mic Music on Oct. 20, First Friday Concert on Nov. 4 with Keith Martinson at the piano and Third Thursday Open Mic Music on Nov. 17.
This activity is supported by a grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.