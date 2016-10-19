EAC to display photos from International Space Station

The collection is on loan from the Henning Landmark Center.

The gallery, located at 111 Main St, Evansville, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from now until Nov. 19. Special appointments can be accommodated for school groups or others who can't make it on the weekends.

The photos will also be on display for the three remaining music events: Third Thursday Open Mic Music on Oct. 20, First Friday Concert on Nov. 4 with Keith Martinson at the piano and Third Thursday Open Mic Music on Nov. 17.

This activity is supported by a grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.