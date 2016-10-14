Finnish history runs deep in Douglas County

In November 1866, a young couple, their children and three bachelors traveled with an oxcart on a grueling trip from St. Cloud to settle in Moe Township in Douglas County. Their story is part of the history of the first Finnish immigrant settlements in Minnesota.

What is referred to as the Holmes City area was the third Finnish settlement in Minnesota after the Franklin area in Renville County and the Cokato area in Wright County, both settled by Finns in 1865.

The presentation by independent Finnish researcher Greg Isola will focus on the arrival of Finns in Moe Township, as well as the 150-year-old story of these Finnish immigrants, their connections to Sweden and Norway, and other genealogical and historical information. A question and answer time will immediately follow.

For more information, contact Isola at (651) 675-7557 or greg@isola.mn.