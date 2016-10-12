Members of the Alexandria Fire Department, together with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, will fan out across the Alexandria area with boots in hand for the firefighters' annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Firefighters will be stationed at Third Avenue East and Nokomis Street.

The purpose is to help free kids and adults from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility

For more than six decades, firefighters have stood on the front lines to fuel Muscular Dystrophy Association's mission to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy and other related life-threatening diseases that take away people's ability to walk, move, smile, talk and even breathe.

Funds raised through 2016 Alexandria Fill the Boot drives will empower families with life-enhancing resources and support, including support groups and care centers.

They also help give local kids the opportunity to experience Muscular Dystrophy Association summer camp at no cost to their families at Camp Courage in Maple Lake.