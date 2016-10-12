Douglas County 4-H'ers compete at State Horse and Dog shows

Analise Schroeder and her dog, Lucy, received the champion prize in Jumpers 1 Agility, grades 3-8, at the 4-H State Dog Show. (Contributed)

Arianna Maras and her dog, Squirrel, took home the champion prize in Beginner Obedience, grades 11-13, at the 4-H State Dog Show. Maras and her dog, Zorro, were grand champion in Agility, Jumper 1, and reserve champion in Beginner Obedience. (Contributed)

Fall is a busy time for Douglas County 4-H'ers as they complete the 4-H year competing at state events.

Horse show

The 4-H State Horse Show was held at the State Fairgrounds Coliseum September 16-19. Following are the results:

Anakin Bosek of Chippewans: Games — participated in Barrels, Key Race, Jumping Figure 8 and Hippology.

Christina Drown of Liberty Livewires: Games — participated in Poles, Barrels, Jumping Figure 8, and Key Race.

Madison Floden of Hoofbeats: English Pleasure, third place; Showmanship at Halter, third place; Western Horsemanship, third place; Western Pleasure, first place; participated in English Equitation.

Paige Gabrielson of Hoofbeats: English Equitation, second place; English Pleasure, first place; Horse Training, first place; Showmanship at Halter, seventh place; Horse Demonstration, second place; Trail Class, fourth place; Western Horsemanship, eighth place; Western Pleasure, eighth place.

Jada Hanson of Christina Lakers: Games — participated in Poles, Barrels, and Key Race.

Madisen Johanson of Hoofbeats: Showmanship at Halter, 10th place; games — participated in Poles, Barrels, Jumping Figure 8 and Key Race; pleasure — participated in Western Pleasure and Western Horsemanship

Brooke Strand of Lake Mary Troopers: Trail Class, seventh place; participated in Western Showmanship, Western Pleasure, Western Horsemanship, English Pleasure and English Equitation.

The Douglas County Horse delegation received Honorable Mention in Herdsmanship.

Dog show

The 4-H State Dog show was held at the State Fairgrounds 4-H Building September 24-25.

Ariana Maras of Working Wonders: With Zorro — Agility, Jumpers 1, grand champion; Graduate Beginner Obedience, reserve champion; Novice Rally, blue ribbon. With Squirrel — Beginner Obedience, grand champion; Open Showmanship, blue ribbon; Pre-Novice Rally, blue ribbon.

Emma Saulsbury of Working Wonders and Bubba: Agility, Jumpers 1, reserve champion.

Nathan Saulsbury of Working Wonders and Chewy: Open Showmanship, blue ribbon; Novice Rally, red ribbon.

Analise Schroeder of Liberty Livewires and Lucy: Beginner Agility, reserve champion; Agility, Jumpers 1, grand champion.

Callie Taveirne of Liberty Livewires and Sammi: Beginner Agility, red ribbon; Novice Rally, red ribbon.

MORE INFORMATION

For more information about any of these programs or 4-H in general, contact University of Minnesota, Douglas County Extension at (320) 762-3890.