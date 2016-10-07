Lake Mary Troopers donate quilt to first baby

Members of the Lake Mary Troopers 4-H Club present a quilt to baby Evelyn Hasskamp, the first baby born at Douglas County Hospital during National 4-H Week, Oct. 2-8, and her parents, Nick and Aslyn Hasskamp. (Contributed)

Members of the Lake Mary Troopers 4-H Club make a quilt each year to present to the first baby born at the Douglas County Hospital during National 4-H Week, which took place this year Oct. 2-8. This year's recipient was baby Evelyn Hasskamp. She is pictured with her parents, Nick and Aslyn Hasskamp, and members of the 4-H club: Gavin Engelbrecht, Jackson Engelbrecht, Taylor Huber, Lauren Huber, Kaelyn McKibbin, Hayden Lennes, Reagan Lennes and Rylee Bundermann. Not pictured: Evelyn's big brother, Ilo Hasskamp.