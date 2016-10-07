Benefit set for Brian Berg

Longtime contractor and Alexandria native Brian Berg suffered cardiac arrest on June 2, resulting in an anoxic brain injury. Berg is facing a long road of rehabilitation at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul in the long-term acute care center for medically complex patients. He is currently home and doing rehabilitation here in Alexandria at Ecumen.

Berg's friends and colleagues have organized a benefit to provide financial support to him and his wife, Bernice. A time of food, fellowship and a live and silent auction will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.

Benefit tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the benefit, Trumm Drug, First Lutheran Church office, Fat Daddy's, Hilltop Lumber, Simonson Lumber, Cullen's Home Center and Elden's Fresh Foods.

A Berg benefit account is established at Neighborhood National Bank, 803 N. Nokomis, Alexandria. To make a cash donation, send or drop off a check at the bank, made out to Berg Benefit.