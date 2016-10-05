Superheroes raise money for United Way

Bell Bank honored law enforcement with their Blue Line Chili at the United Way Chili Cook-Off on Tuesday. Michelle Driemeyer (center) and Abby Kleinschmidt serve up chili for Aaron Gullickson. (Jeff Beach / Echo Press)

The coveted People's Choice award went to 3M. (Contributed)

Danny Sieve represents the Alexandria Fire Department, which torched the competition with its fiery chili, earning the Hottest Chili award. (Contributed)

With their pumped up aprons and artsy masks, Greater Alexandria Area Association of Realtors took home the prize for Most Unusual. (Contributed)

Gals from Gardonville channel Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo and Raphael at their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles chili feed booth, serving up some pizza chili. They won the award for best display. (Contributed)

Superheroes took a break from their regular jobs on Tuesday to help raise money for United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties.

The organization's annual Chili Cook-Off event this year had a superhero theme, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman and others in caped costumes serving up chili in the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.

It was the 19th year for the event, which brings in about 650 people to sample different chili recipes and raising $5,000, according to fundraising and special events coordinator Kris Chisholm.

This year, there were 26 competing teams. New this year was a "live" chili judging by nine judges. The winners are:

Best display : Gardonville — Ninja Turtles

Best Display Runner Up: Herberger's — Batman

Best Display Honorable Mention : Bell Bank — Blue Line Superheroes

Hottest Chili : Alexandria Fire Department

Judge's Choice: Gardonville; Runner Up: Brenton

Most Unusual: GAAAR — Greater Alexandria Area Association of Realtors; Runner Up: Lutheran Social Services

People's Choice: 3M, 2nd place — Henry's Foods; 3rd place — Bell Bank