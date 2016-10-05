Superheroes raise money for United Way
Superheroes took a break from their regular jobs on Tuesday to help raise money for United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties.
The organization's annual Chili Cook-Off event this year had a superhero theme, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman and others in caped costumes serving up chili in the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.
It was the 19th year for the event, which brings in about 650 people to sample different chili recipes and raising $5,000, according to fundraising and special events coordinator Kris Chisholm.
This year, there were 26 competing teams. New this year was a "live" chili judging by nine judges. The winners are:
Best display : Gardonville — Ninja Turtles
Best Display Runner Up: Herberger's — Batman
Best Display Honorable Mention : Bell Bank — Blue Line Superheroes
Hottest Chili : Alexandria Fire Department
Judge's Choice: Gardonville; Runner Up: Brenton
Most Unusual: GAAAR — Greater Alexandria Area Association of Realtors; Runner Up: Lutheran Social Services
People's Choice: 3M, 2nd place — Henry's Foods; 3rd place — Bell Bank