Douglas County youth celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 2-8

During National 4-H Week, Oct. 2-8, Douglas County is celebrating the 4-H youth who have made an impact on the community and are stepping up to the challenges of a complex and changing world. This year's theme is "#4HGrown."

The 4-H Grow True Leaders Campaign is the first of its kind for National 4-H Council, a national, multi-platform initiative that will support the organization's growth goals of empowering 10 million youth by 2025. The campaign and the event are designed to give young people across the nation a forum to put their voices into positive action and rally the nation to invest in the next generation of true leaders.

The 4-H youth development program provides "learn by doing" experiences to encourage youth to experiment, innovate and think independently. Programs are offered through school-based, after-school and camp settings and within community clubs, where groups meet regularly to work on projects, perform community service and develop leadership skills.

"Four-H provides positive non-school learning opportunities that are critical for the development of young people," said Dorothy McCargo Freeman, State 4-H Youth Development Program director. "As a result, 4-H youth are able to contribute and make a difference in positive ways in their homes, schools and communities throughout Minnesota."

Today's 4-H projects include the traditional agriculture and animal science projects, but youth also work on cutting-edge technology projects, such as aquatic robotics, digital photography, community service and environmental projects.

Recent findings from Tufts University's 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development indicate that young people in 4-H are three times more likely to contribute to their communities than youth not participating in 4-H. Notably, the Tufts' research discovered that the structured learning, encouragement and adult mentoring that 4-H'ers receive play a vital role in helping them actively contribute to their communities. In Douglas County, 700 youth participate in 4-H through community clubs, afterschool and out of school experiences and 200 volunteers are involved in 4-H.

For more information, visit www.4-H.umn.edu or contact Jodi Hintzen, Douglas County 4-H program coordinator, or Jackie Kokett, Douglas County 4-H program coordinator, at (320) 762-3890.