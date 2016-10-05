Someplace Safe invites all to take part in Day of Purple

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is observed nationally every October as an opportunity to bring light to the issue of domestic violence and its effects on victims, survivors, families and communities.

Anyone can fall victim to domestic violence, regardless of gender, age, race, sexual orientation, education level or socioeconomic status. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have been victims of physical violence by an intimate partner within their lifetime.

In the past year, Someplace Safe assisted more than 2,200 victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Someplace Safe invites the public to participate in the second annual Day of Purple on Thursday, Oct. 20. On this day, people are encouraged to wear purple clothing as a way to honor those affected by domestic violence.

Sheila Korby, executive director, said, "This is an opportunity to get involved, take a stand, and express solidarity with survivors of domestic violence and their families. The Day of Purple campaign is a way that you may do your part in ending domestic violence in your community."

Participants can request Day of Purple stickers and posters by emailing newsletter@someplacesafe.info.

For other ways to get involved, visit www.someplacesafe.info/fundraising-events.html.

If you or someone you know is in an unhealthy or abusive relationship, call the local Someplace Safe office at (320) 762-1995 or the 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-974-3359.

For more information on domestic violence, visit www.someplacesafe.info/information-and-resources.html.