Douglas County 4-H'ers compete in State Fair horse show

Paige Gabrielson poses with her 4-year-old gelding, Scottie, with whom she competed in Training Levels 5 and 6 at the 2016 Minnesota State 4-H Horse Show. She took home top honors in both divisions. (Contributed)

Douglas County 4-H Horse Project members competed at the 2016 Minnesota State 4-H Horse Show, Sept. 16-19, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul.

Paige Gabrielson, a 2015 Osakis graduate, represented Douglas County. She showed her 4-year-old gelding Scottie in the 4-H Horse Training Project. The training project is a step-by-step process through which youth take an untrained horse, starting by gentling it, then teaching it to lead, lunge, ground drive and ride. Then they teach it challenging maneuvers such as front and rear pivots, two tracking, backing and lead changes.

This year, Gabrielson and Scottie competed in Training Levels 5 and 6. She took home top honors in both divisions.

Along with teaching maneuvers, youth are required to complete the 4-H Training Book and Achievement Book. Levels one through five are first tested at the county fair and can retest with others that qualify across the state of Minnesota in each Training Level at the Minnesota State 4-H Horse Show. Level six can only be passed at the state level, in which very few youth ever receive this accomplishment.

Gabrielson competed in all 13th grade pleasure classes with her horse, Bella, including showmanship, western pleasure, trail, horsemanship, English pleasure and English equit ation. She received the following placings: showmanship, seventh; western pleasure, seventh; trail, fourth; horsemanship, eighth; English pleasure, first; and English equitation, second.

She also participated in the Speech and Demonstration Contest, receiving second place, and was recognized for receiving the American Youth Horse Council Student Leader of the Year Award. For this award, both a youth and an adult nominate a youth member for their work in actively promoting and inspiring the connection between youth and horses. Paige implemented Wish I Had a Horse Camp, along with giving lessons and clinics throughout Douglas County and several other counties. She has applied and received six grants for improving Douglas County's Horse Project.

Gabrielson was also honored as a Top 10 Finalist for the Dan Patch Award for the past three years. This is based on learning, leading and service. This was her final event as a 4-H member.

Madisen Johanson competed in eighth grade gaming events including barrels, jumping figure eight, key race, and poles, as well as showmanship and western pleasure with her horse, Levi. She received 10th place in showmanship.

Madison Floden competed in 10th grade pleasure classes with her horse, Rhinestone. She received the following placings: English pleasure, third; showmanship, third; western pleasure, first; and western horsemanship, third.

Brooke Strand competed in 10th grade western pleasure, showmanship, western horsemanship, trail, English pleasure and English equitation. She placed seventh in trail.

Anakin Bosek competed with his horse, Cookie, in seventh grade barrels, jumping figure eight, key and hippology.

Christina Drown competed with her horse, Brandy, in ninth grade barrels, jumping figure eight, key and poles.

Jada Hanson competed in 11th grade barrels, key, and poles with her horse Calvin.

Douglas County's Horse project members also received Honorable Mention in Herdsmanship.

There were 800-plus youth and horse teams competing at this year's Minnesota State 4-H Horse Show.