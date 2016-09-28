Big Vehicle Day set for Oct. 1

Parents and their children are invited to attend Big Vehicle Day, sponsored by Early Childhood Family Education Advisory Board, on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Woodland Elementary School playground in Alexandria. All families are welcome.

Vehicle owners and drivers volunteer their Saturday morning to come park and talk about their special means of transportation.

Children will have the opportunity to see and climb inside a variety of big vehicles.

The cost is $5 per family. Big Vehicle Day will be canceled if it is pouring rain.

For more information, contact Early Education at (320) 762-3305.