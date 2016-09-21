Free seminar discusses retirement strategies

Only 22 percent of U.S. workers are confident they'll have enough saved for their retirement. Despite this lack of confidence and savings, 45 percent of Americans have no retirement savings whatsoever.

A free educational seminar, "Retire Wisely with Retirement Strategies," will teach individuals how to manage six risks all retirees face to help maximize retirement savings.

The community is invited to attend the seminar on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Grand Arbor, 4403 Pioneer Road SE, Alexandria. Thrivent Financial representative Ted Haar will explore this topic in depth.

There is no cost to attend; however, RSVPs are appreciated due to limited space. Desserts and refreshments will be provided.

To RSVP, call Chris Harris at (320) 759-1269.

This is the third seminar in an ongoing series hosted by Thrivent Financial and Knute Nelson. Upcoming seminar topics include:

• Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Heart to Heart: As Your Parents Age.

• Tuesday, Dec. 6 — Keeping the Farm in the Family.