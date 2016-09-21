Jeans and Jewels to benefit school programs
"Every Student Counts" is this year's Jeans and Jewels Gala fundraiser event theme. The Alexandria Education Foundation will host the event on Friday, Sept. 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.
Activities include jewelry drawings, special events, silent auction, live auction, a game of "Trunks and Tails" and a "Foundation Feud."
All event proceeds go to support grants that will enable teachers in Alexandria Public Schools to implement creative and innovative educational programs in their classrooms.
Tickets are $10 at the door or free for members or guests of the 206 Club.