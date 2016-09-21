Search
    Jeans and Jewels to benefit school programs

    Posted Today at 12:00 a.m.

    "Every Student Counts" is this year's Jeans and Jewels Gala fundraiser event theme. The Alexandria Education Foundation will host the event on Friday, Sept. 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.

    Activities include jewelry drawings, special events, silent auction, live auction, a game of "Trunks and Tails" and a "Foundation Feud."

    All event proceeds go to support grants that will enable teachers in Alexandria Public Schools to implement creative and innovative educational programs in their classrooms.

    Tickets are $10 at the door or free for members or guests of the 206 Club.

