Operation Bootstrap walk to benefit Tanzanian school

A young Tanzanian delivers a bag of flour used to make "uji" porridge, which is served for lunch at Olarash Primary School. This year’s Operation Bootstrap walk on Sept. 24 will help support the school by providing lunch, supplies and reinforcing the walls and roof of the classroom. (Contributed)

People of all ages are invited to participate in the Operation Bootstrap Africa walk, collect pledges from sponsors, or sponsor a walker. The walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Walkers should arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.

Pledge sheets can be picked up at First Lutheran Church, Shalom Lutheran Church, Calvary Lutheran Church or any participating church. Pledge forms and money should be turned in at the beginning of the walk.

Maps and signs will be available and rides will be offered to those who find that they are physically unable to complete the walk. Lunch will be provided at First Lutheran for all participants, and there will be a display of Tanzania crafts available for sale.

Last year's Operation Bootstrap walk raised half the funds to replace a badly damaged classroom in Olarash Primary School located in a remote mountainous area of Tanzania.

By the end of the 2015 calendar year, the additional funds needed to meet the goal of $12,500 were raised, but it was never built because impassable mountain roads made it impossible to deliver construction materials. The current plan is to keep the classroom functional by adding pillars to reinforce the walls and roof.

There are 525 school age children that should be enrolled this year, but only about 400 plan to attend because the students that are left out cannot afford the cost of the required uniforms, school supplies and lunches.

The lunches, a type of flour porridge called "uji," are essential because sometimes that is their only meal for the day. It would cost less than $10,000 to support the Olarash Primary School for the entire year.

For more information about the walk, contact First Lutheran Church at (320) 762-2196, Shalom Lutheran Church at (320) 762-8641 or Calvary Lutheran Church at (320) 763-5178.