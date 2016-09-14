Superheroes assemble at United Way Chili Cook-Off

Don your cape and get ready to save the galaxy at the 19th annual United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties Chili Cook-off on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. This year's theme is Superhero Chili.

By dressing and decorating within the theme, teams will compete in the cook-off and table display competition. Both will be rated by guest judges.

Chili preparation is required to be done in a licensed kitchen. St. Mary's kitchen will be open to chili cook-off participants on Monday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. There is no entry fee for competitors.

Teams can register online at www.uwdp.org or by contacting United Way at (320) 834-7800 or kchisholm@uwdp.org.

The cost to attend the event is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 or younger. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties office at 503 Hawthorne Street in Alexandria.

Funds raised from the event will go to support United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties Community Impact Programs and its partner agencies.

For more information, visit www.uwdp.org.